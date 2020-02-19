Daily Herald Obituaries
KEVIN M. WALSH

KEVIN M. WALSH Obituary
DOWNERS GROVE - Kevin M. Walsh, 63, passed away peacefully at his home on February 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Cindee (nee Hines) for 36 years; loving dad of Tim J., Erin M., and Kate L. Walsh; cherished grandpa of Connor and Emily. Kevin was a dear and devoted son of Jacqueline A. (nee Forker) and the late Donald J. (2014); fond brother of Jackie (Marty) O'Mara, Tom (Ellen) Walsh, and Donna (Bob) Cook. He also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Kevin was an avid Chicago sports fan and a car racing enthusiast. Memorial visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, February 21, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Julian Eymard Church, 601 Biesterfield Road, Elk Grove Village. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
