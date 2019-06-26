BARRINGTON - Kevin Marvin Sunderlage passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2019 at the age of 50. He was born on July 15, 1968 in Elgin to Warren and Marilyn (nee Wolthausen) Sunderlage. Kevin was a 1986 graduate of Barrington High School. He went on to work at Harris Bank in Barrington for 22 years and most recently as warehouse manager at RoomDividersNow in Barrington. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Barrington. Kevin will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Catherine A. (nee Foster), with whom he was united in marriage on September 23, 1995 in Barrington; his daughter, Kayla; his parents; his sister, Laura (Peter) Gorski; and by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his twin daughters, Carly and Caroline. Funeral service for Kevin will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL 60010. Family will receive friends from 9 AM until the time of service. Interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Elgin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 720 Dundee Ave., Barrington, IL 60010 or to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary