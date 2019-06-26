Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory
149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd.)
Barrington, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory
149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd.)
Barrington, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN SUNDERLAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN MARVIN SUNDERLAGE


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
KEVIN MARVIN SUNDERLAGE Obituary
BARRINGTON - Kevin Marvin Sunderlage passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2019 at the age of 50. He was born on July 15, 1968 in Elgin to Warren and Marilyn (nee Wolthausen) Sunderlage. Kevin was a 1986 graduate of Barrington High School. He went on to work at Harris Bank in Barrington for 22 years and most recently as warehouse manager at RoomDividersNow in Barrington. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Barrington. Kevin will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Catherine A. (nee Foster), with whom he was united in marriage on September 23, 1995 in Barrington; his daughter, Kayla; his parents; his sister, Laura (Peter) Gorski; and by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his twin daughters, Carly and Caroline. Funeral service for Kevin will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main Street (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL 60010. Family will receive friends from 9 AM until the time of service. Interment to follow at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Elgin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 720 Dundee Ave., Barrington, IL 60010 or to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Ct., Glenview, IL 60025. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home
View Now