Services
Madison Funeral Home
305 Park Street
Elgin, IL 60120
(847) 741-1128
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Madison Funeral Home
305 Park Street
Elgin, IL 60120
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Madison Funeral Home
305 Park Street
Elgin, IL 60120
KEVIN MICHAEL CREVOISERAT


1962 - 2020
KEVIN MICHAEL CREVOISERAT Obituary
ELGIN - Kevin Michael Crevoiserat, age 57, of Elgin, passed away Feb. 4, 2020 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Ill. Kevin was born July 11, 1962 in Chicago to his loving parents, Paul F. and Eileen P. Crevoiserat (nee Sullivan). Kevin graduated from John Hersey H.S., Class of 1980. He earned his B.A. degree in Marketing at Roosevelt Univ. and later worked as a manager at Kaiser's Pizza & Pub. Loved ones will remember Kevin's sense of humor and loving, positive attitude. He welcomed everyone as a new friend with a ready smile. In his free time, Kevin enjoyed listening to music and attending rock and blues concerts. He was a lifelong Cubs fan. Kevin's steadfast companion of 16 years was a 4-legged beagle named Dozer. Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Eileen and niece, Autumn. Kevin is survived by his siblings, Brian (Joy) Crevoiserat, Mary (Jerry Scaife) Crevoiserat, and Denis (Susan) Crevier; Olivia Crevier, Thomas Crevier, Brenden and Robbie Crevoiserat; and great-nephews, Ryan and Joey. Memorial Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin, IL 60120, with Rev. Christopher Kuhn officiating. Inurnment to follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery, Libertyville, IL 60048. For more info, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
