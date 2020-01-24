Daily Herald Obituaries
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
KEVIN MICHAEL JAAP

ADDISON - Kevin Michael Jaap, 35. Beloved son of Dennis Jaap and Therese Gallagher. Loving brother of Kelly Jaap and Bridget Gallagher. Dear grandson of the late George and the late Phyllis Jaap and Rosemary and the late John Gallagher. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation Monday, 3-8 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83. 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53). Interment private. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 24, 2020
