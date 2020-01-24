|
ADDISON - Kevin Michael Jaap, 35. Beloved son of Dennis Jaap and Therese Gallagher. Loving brother of Kelly Jaap and Bridget Gallagher. Dear grandson of the late George and the late Phyllis Jaap and Rosemary and the late John Gallagher. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation Monday, 3-8 PM at Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83. 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53). Interment private. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630-628-8808.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 24, 2020