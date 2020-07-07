Kevin O'Donnell INVERNESS - Kevin O'Donnell, 72, passed away at home Friday, July 3, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Kevin was born in Oak Park, IL, October 9, 1947, to the late Roger and Mary O'Donnell. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Beth (Sullivan) O'Donnell. Kevin was brother to the late Terrance (Jan) O'Donnell and is survived by brother, Michael (Sue) O'Donnell and sisters, Pat (Tom) Stack and Julie (Ken) Swan. He was blessed with seven children: daughters, Bridget (Jamie) Benninger, Julie (Andrew) McDermott, Catherine (Frank) Novy and Mary (Jim) Georgeoff and sons, Michael (Daniele) O'Donnell, Roger (Erin) O'Donnell and Andrew (Sarah) O'Donnell. Kevin was further gifted with 17 grandchildren, Joseph, Callee and Scarlett Novy; Cruz, Luke, Lucy and Rosie McDermott; Brennan, Cael, Adey, Ellery and Emerson O'Donnell; Kaitlyn O'Donnell; Declan, Sydney and Aubrey Georgeoff; and Riley O'Donnell. Kevin graduated from Fenwick High School in 1965, Villanova University ('69), followed by Loyola University Chicago, School of Law in 1973. He practiced law for 46 years in the northwest suburbs, the last 16 with his daughter Catherine. She would tell you the best part of working with her dad was that he kept her laughing. That wouldn't surprise anyone who knew Kevin. His devotion to his family and involvement with the community was inspiring. He served on the boards of The Bridge Youth and Family Services, the Palatine Amateur Football Association, the Palatine Gymnastics Club and the Palatine Wrestling Club. He coached baseball, soccer, football, softball and wrestling in Palatine, Inverness and Barrington. All the while he mentored kids in the Bridge, was a children's leader in AWANA at his church, and when his own kids aged out of youth sports, Kevin became an IHSA referee for wrestling. Then he started coaching the next generation of O'Donnells. Kevin loved God, his church family, the Law, all sports, the KOBG's, anything to do with muscle cars and Elvis. He wasn't just a lawyer, he was a Counselor in the truest sense of the word. And his good counsel was wisdom. He was a great man and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He'd tell you that he lived a blessed, wonderful life. Without a doubt, that's still true. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kevin's name to Bridge Youth & Family Services, 721 S. Quentin Road, #103, Palatine, IL 60067. Visitation Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3-7 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Interment will be held privately at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
