Kim Scholl, age 64, of Hudson, WI passed away on April 15, 2020 surrounded by family. Kim was born on February 6, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois to Audrey Edenhofer. Kim graduated from Round Lake Beach high school in 1974. In 1993, she married the love of her life, Donald A. Scholl. Kim loved her family above all else in this world. She was tremendously proud of her children and of all of their accomplishments and endeavors. Kim truly lived life to the fullest. Whether she was camping with her family, traveling with her husband or simply enjoying the moments family life brought. Kim will remain in the hearts of her husband, Donald A. Scholl; children, Kevin (Katee) Proschwitz, Keith Proschwitz, Niki Southworth; grandchildren, Aidan; siblings, Lynn (Joe) Riendeau, Bill (Heidi) Eden, Lori (John) Schlebinger and all of her beloved family and close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Audrey and John Edenhofer. Memorials for Kim's family may be mailed to O'Connell Family Funeral Home, c/o Kim Scholl's Family, 520 S. 11th Street, Hudson, WI 54016, to be forwarded on behalf. Services have been entrusted to the O'Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wisconsin.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 23, 2020