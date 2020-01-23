|
|
LONG GROVE - Kimberli Weintraub, nee Novey, 64, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday January 21, 2020 after a courageous 19-year battle with cancer. Kimberli was the beloved wife of Neil for 37 years and adoring mother to her two daughters, Stefanie Weintraub and Marla (Andrew) Conti and to her cherished dog, Dexter. Kimberli was born in Chicago, IL to the late Dorothy and Donald Novey with two older brothers, Scott (Reva) Novey and the late Stephen (Pamela) Novey. She leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was proud of her dedication and involvement in her children's education and an enthusiastic PTO leader. She was the epitome of a loving, involved mom in her daughter's lives. She adored her family and friends and is fondly remembered for her kindness, thoughtfulness and generosity. Chapel service 12:15 PM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, IL. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275, www.melanoma.org. For information and condolences, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 23, 2020