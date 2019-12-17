Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
KIMBERLY J. GILLESPIE


1961 - 2019
KIMBERLY J. GILLESPIE Obituary
Kimberly J. Gillespie, 57, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Chicago, IL. She was born December 19, 1961 in Chicago and had been a Libertyville resident for the past 20 years. Kim was a graduate of Palatine High School and was a graduate of Northern Illinois University where she received her nursing degree. She was a registered nurse at Lutheran General Hospital for 17 years. Kim enjoyed traveling and most of all loved her family. Surviving is her husband, Steve Gillespie; son, Tyler Gillespie; brother, Jeff (Cindy) Kolinski; sister, Robin (Jordan) Dahl; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Kolinski and Rosanne Willman; her daughter, Alyssa Rose Gillespie on February 27, 2017; her sister, Lisa Kolinski; and brother, Steve Kolinski. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to VHL Alliance, 1208 Parkway, #303, Boston, MA 02132. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
