KIRK BRADLEY CLOUSSON
Kirk Bradley Clousson, 58, transitioned peacefully July 10, ending a long and exhausting disability. He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Neitzke); parents, Carolyne and Jerry Clousson, siblings, Mark, and Dana (Miguel) Avalos; 5 nieces and nephews, Rachel Clousson (Patrick) O'Connor, Jonathon Clousson, Heather Avalos (Diego) Aguilar, Michael Avalos, Steven Avalos and 2 grandnephews, Diego and James Aguilar. He was preceded in death by his son, Nicholas, and sister-in-law, Clarice Loiacono. Born in Park Forest, IL graduated from Columbia College, Chicago, in Marketing and Communications. Kirk worked at Easter Seals, where he received an award from Mayor Richard M. Daley, later at Trane, Willowbrook, IL. he made a substantial impact on service and sales by creating training programs. At First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Chicago Kirk co-founded the Community Meals program which continues today. Lovingly known as 'Kirkus B Circus' to his family his true gift was his quick and witty mind and source of joy to those around him. He always made you laugh and lightened your mood. Visitation will be held Monday July 27th 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Yurs Funeral Home, St. Charles. The Memorial Service will be the same day following visitation at 11:00 AM. A Burial of cremains will follow the service at Wheaton Cemetery.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
JUL
27
Visitation
11:00 AM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
