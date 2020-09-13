1/
KOLLEEN R. GIANDONATO
1946 - 2020
Kolleen R. Giandonato, (nee Busse), 73, of St. Charles, was born December 31, 1946 in Elmhurst to Chester and Geneva (Neilsen) Busse and passed away September 1, 2020. Kolleen was the loving mother of Scott, Michael and Nicholas Giandonato; cherished grandmother of Ethan Giandonato and dear sister of Linda (Rick) Mignano and Chester (Dawn) Busse. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM at St. Paul Cemetery in Mt. Prospect. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Kolleen Giandonato Memorial Fund, c/o Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral info, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
04:00 PM
St. Paul Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
