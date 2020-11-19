ROSELLE - Konstantinos P. "Gust" Karountzos, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. A life long hairdresser, Gust was also a bartender, restaurant manager, and most recently a greeter at Meijer. Beloved husband of 55 years to Pauline(nee Papadopoulou); loving father of Sophia(Leo) Carrera, Peter(Linda), Jimmy, and Chris(Patty); cherished grandfather of Klara, Konstantinos, and Demetri Carrera, Amber and Ashley Shaeffer, Autum(Brian) Willes, and Anastacia and Christina Karountzos; proud great grandfather of Jayden and Titan; fond brother of Harry(Helen) Karountzos, the late Anastasia(the late Athanasios) Zafiris, and the late Efrosini(the late Christos) Papathanasopoulos; dear uncle of Dino Karountzos and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, November 20 from 10:00am until time of service 11:00am at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 893 Church Rd., Elmhurst. Interment Arlington Cemetery. Information, (630)529-5751.