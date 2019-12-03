Daily Herald Obituaries
KRISTINA R. JOERN


1963 - 2019
KRISTINA R. JOERN Obituary
Visitation for Kristina Rose Joern, 56, of McHenry, formerly of Niles, will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. A Funeral Mass will be said Saturday, December 7, 2019. 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 33 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Father David Ryan will officiate. The Inurnment will be private. On November 26, 2019, Kristina unexpectedly passed away at the age of 56. Kristina was born on September 27, 1963 in Chicago, and grew up in Niles, Illinois. She went to Maine East High School and was on the track team. Kristina spent most of her adult life working for Joern Concrete, the family business. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, decorating, spending time with family and visiting her cabin in northern Wisconsin. Kristina was a caregiver at heart, with a nurturing spirit. She loved throwing family birthday parties and get-togethers. Her house felt like home for many. Kristina was the loving mother of Vera R. Joern; dear daughter of the late Henry and Rita (nee VonKline) Joern; sister of Hope (Scott) Grahl, Henry (Lisa) Joern, Bill (Linda) Joern, Marie Joern, the late James Joern and Susan Meurk (nee Joern); dear aunt of Melissa Colletti, Michael Meurk, and Christine Meurk, along with many others, and a grandmother. Kristina was very loved, and she will be greatly missed.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
