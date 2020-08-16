Kristine E. Arnswald (nee Lehmann), age 50. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Loving mother of Jake and Justin. Dearest daughter of Brigitte (Joe) Waska and the late Karl-Heinz Lehmann. Fond sister of Marion (Walter) Kalinowski. Fond aunt of David (Gayle) Kalinowski, Stephanie Kalinowski, and Brian Kalinowski. Many other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday 3 P.M. until time of memorial service 7 P.M. at Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, IL. Interment Private. For information, 630-510-0044.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.