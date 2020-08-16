1/
KRISTINE E. ARNSWALD
Kristine E. Arnswald (nee Lehmann), age 50. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Loving mother of Jake and Justin. Dearest daughter of Brigitte (Joe) Waska and the late Karl-Heinz Lehmann. Fond sister of Marion (Walter) Kalinowski. Fond aunt of David (Gayle) Kalinowski, Stephanie Kalinowski, and Brian Kalinowski. Many other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday 3 P.M. until time of memorial service 7 P.M. at Brust Funeral Home, 415 N. Gary Ave., Carol Stream, IL. Interment Private. For information, 630-510-0044.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
AUG
17
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
