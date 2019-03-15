GURNEE - Kristine M. Flammang, age 59, passed away on March 7, 2019. Kris was born on March 25, 1959 in Racine, Wisconsin. She was the loving wife of Randy Flammang for 35 years. Kris was raised in Racine and Waukegan and attended Waukegan High School. Kris began her career as a successful personal banker. She was also a proud employee of CDW for 12 years where she made many lasting friendships. She especially loved being a member of the Drop Ship Team where she took pride in going above and beyond to make others shine. Kris was a devoted wife, mom, and friend who was admired by many for her vibrant personality and generous heart. She truly loved being surrounded by family and adored her grandchildren. Kris and Randy enjoyed camping for many years. Kris was exceptionally talented in crafting, beading, sewing, and quilting and received much joy in sharing these gifts with others. Kris is survived by her husband, Randy; daughters, Heather (Justin) Stried and Nicole Flammang; grandchildren, Henry, Thomas, and Sidney; Brother, Bobby (Kathy) Meisner; Sister, Pam (Norm) Lefebvre; Aunt, JoAnne St.Amand and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Kris was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Patricia Meisner and sisters, Debra Thoreson and Gerri Sawyer. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Christ Community Church on 2500 Dowie Memorial Drive in Zion, IL at 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Zion, a ministry loved by Kris, at www.campzion.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary