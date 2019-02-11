Daily Herald Obituaries
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
9:45 AM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Schaumburg, IL
KRYSTYNA "TINA" WSZOLEK


KRYSTYNA "TINA" WSZOLEK Obituary
A resident of Elk Grove Village for 17 years, Krystyna Wszolek (nee Kalandyk), 61, born April 6, 1957 in Poland to Emil and Leonia (nee Wilk) passed away peacefully Feb. 9, 2019 in Elk Grove Village with her loving family by her side. She was the adoring wife of over 20 years to the late Krzysztof; loving mother of Nicole (Nicholas) Koletsos; dear sister of Wieslaw (Ela) Kalandyk; fond daughter-in-law of Eleanora Nowak; beloved aunt and great aunt; dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched, especially her dear companion Ronald Durak. Visitation held Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 2:00-8:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Funeral services held Wednesday, Feb. 13, beginning with prayers at 9:45am at the funeral home proceeding to 10:30am mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Schaumburg. Interment will be private. For information 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019
