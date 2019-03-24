Daily Herald Obituaries
KURT A. GROTE


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
KURT A. GROTE Obituary
A Celebration of Life for Kurt A. Grote will be held on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 beginning at 12:00 pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 pm at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine. Interment will be private. Kurt A. Grote, 60, of Round Lake Park, IL passed away suddenly on March 14, 2019. He was born on April 2, 1958 in Chicago, IL, son of the late George and Lois Grote and brother to three sisters. The family moved to Mount Prospect where Kurt attended Hersey High School, Class of 1976. He found his passion taking woodworking class and ultimately trained to become an expert custom cabinetmaker. A perfectionist and very proud of his work, his achievements ranged from restoration of Frank Lloyd Wright homes to custom cabinetry for TV and radio studios, residential and many family projects. Kurt was a longtime member and retired from the Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters Millmen Union 1027. Kurt had a zest for life; loved music, outdoor adventures, camping, fishing, his beloved Cubs and most of all, time spent with family and friends. Kurt is survived by his sisters, Denise Grote of Palatine, Sharon Grote of Lake Bluff and Marla Wolfe of McHenry; he is Godfather and uncle to Eric Wolfe (Angie), uncle to Kevin Wolfe, great-uncle to Janel, Jaden, Mark and baby Zoey; his Godmother and aunt, Thelma LaTurno, along with his many cousins, friends and beloved cat, TJ. Kurt will be missed dearly. For funeral information, please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or ahlgrimffs.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
