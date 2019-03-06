ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Kurt F. Meyer, 96, was born to George and Sophie (nee Brockmann) Meyer. He died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Mr. Meyer worked as a purchasing agent for Universal Oil in Des Plaines for over 30 years. He was a lifelong member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Arlington Heights and was very instrumental in the relocation of the Church to the current campus. Kurt loved to spend time with his extended family and was loved by all. Kurt is survived by his children, Kenneth (Vicki) Meyer, Janis (Jim) Moomey and Pamela (Ken) Ikier; grandchildren, Matthew (Barbara) Meyer,Terri Fleter, Jennifer Meyer, Allison Moomey and Kyle Moomey; great-grandchildren, Aidan Schroeder, Kaleigh Schroeder, Quinn Schroeder and Noah Meyer; sister, Lorna (the late Arthur) Nightingale; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (nee Held); his parents; and brother Henry (Alma) Meyer. Visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Visitation 9:00 am, Friday, March 8, 2019 until the 10:00 am Funeral Service at St. John the Beloved Chapel, Lutheran Home and Services, 800 West Oakton Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Lutheran Camp Assn., 3332 Jass Drive, Arcadia, MI 49613. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary