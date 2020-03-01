|
|
Kyli Elizabeth Webb, 24, a lifelong resident of Elk Grove Village passed away February 24, 2020. Kyli was a 2013 graduate of Elk Grove High School. She was the loving daughter of Lawrence and Michele Iwanski; dear sister of Gunner Iwanski, Erin Talley, Jennifer Warner, Emma Currie and Ryan Currie. She also leaves Erica Currie and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2020