WEST DUNDEE - La Vern Arthur Pahde, 97, of West Dundee passed away on January 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Mount Olive, IL on April 1, 1922 to Arthur and Amanda Pahde. I cried when you passed away, I still cry today. Although I loved you dearly I couldn't make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke my heart to prove to me that he only takes the best. That was you Dad! La Vern is survived by his children, Amanda (Thomas) Reyes, Stephen (Diane) Pahde, Jeffrey Pahde; and grandson, Todd Reyes. He is preceded in death by his wife, Pearl; and his parents. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Laird Funeral Home, West Dundee. For information, please call 847-836-8770 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 27, 2020