PALATINE - A Memorial Visitation for Lara Joy Brynildssen, 51, will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy, Palatine. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Christ Lutheran Church 41 S. Rohlwing Road, Palatine. Internment will be private. For more information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or Ahlgrimffs.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2019