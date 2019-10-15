Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
41 S. Rohlwing Road
Palatine, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LARA BRYNILDSSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARA JOY BRYNILDSSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LARA JOY BRYNILDSSEN Obituary
PALATINE - A Memorial Visitation for Lara Joy Brynildssen, 51, will be from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy, Palatine. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Christ Lutheran Church 41 S. Rohlwing Road, Palatine. Internment will be private. For more information please contact Ahlgrim Family Funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or Ahlgrimffs.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now