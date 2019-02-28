Daily Herald Obituaries
LARRY A. HENNING

LARRY A. HENNING Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Larry A. Henning, 58, was born July 14, 1960 in Chicago and passed away suddenly February 25, 2019. Larry was the loving father of Christina Henning; cherished grandfather of Freddy and Jose; beloved son of Richard and Sharon (nee Triguba) Henning; dear brother of Laurel (Patrick Foley) Lubin and Gregg Henning and fond uncle of one niece and many nephews. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 28, 2019
