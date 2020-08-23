Larry August Dohrer, age 78, passed away on Sunday August 16, 2020 surrounded by family. Larry is remembered lovingly by his wife of 56 years Paula (nee Carroll); Loving father of Timothy Alan (Stephanie) Dohrer and Thomas Andrew (Tracy) Dohrer; Devoted grandfather of Catherine, Rebecca, Elizabeth, Abigail and Lucy; Cherished son of the late Harold and Bernice Dohrer; Dear brother of the late Rita Jane Rieck. Fond uncle, friend and colleague of many. In 1972, he became a licensed architect and worked at various firms in the Chicagoland area. Larry started his own architectural and construction firm in 1981 and his work can still be seen in hundreds of commercial, industrial, public, and private buildings in the suburbs around Chicago. For the last 27 years, he served as a corporate architect for the Interior Design Group in Lisle, Illinois. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in Larry's name to the American Heart Association
or the Ronald McDonald House Charities. For funeral info, 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
.