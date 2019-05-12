Larry Carnes, 81, a 50+ year resident of Hoffman Estates, passed away peacefully with family by his side on May 9, 2019. He was a "Christmas Baby", having been born on December 25, 1937. He and his late wife, Gloria (Rodde) Carnes, moved from Chicago to Hoffman Estates in 1968. Together, they built a home that would welcome their four children - three sons and one daughter. Family was incredibly important to Larry. After his wife passed away from cancer in 1987, he quickly became a single parent and did everything he could to take care of his children. He was a strong and selfless man who rarely shed a tear, yet had a bigger heart than most knew. Larry worked for Illinois Bell for over 35 years and was fortunate enough to retire in 1992. He enjoyed his newfound free time by watching Cubs and Bears games, fixing things around his house, collecting garden gnomes, spending time drinking a beer or martini with dear friends at Rosati's and Dover Straits, and watching his family grow and expand. In addition to his four children, Larry was equally blessed with two grandchildren. They were literally his pride and joy. As his body's health provided bumps and obstacles, it was his grandchildren who kept him fighting and moving forward. In the end, his mind and heart remained strong. He still had a wonderful sense of humor and a sharp sarcasm in his delivery. He was incredibly fortunate to remain in the home he and Gloria built until the time of his passing. Larry is survived by his children: Larry (Becky) Carnes, Mike Carnes, Dan Carnes and Katie (Jon) Reid; his grandchildren: Erin Reid and Luke Reid; and countless family and friends. He is loved by more than he ever knew, and is missed more than we thought we ever could. Visitation Monday from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Tuesday 10:45 AM at the funeral home to St. Hubert Catholic Church, 729 Grand Canyon St., Hoffman Estates, Mass 11 AM. Entombment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, River Grove, IL. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary