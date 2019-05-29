BATAVIA - Larry D. Dieckman, age 79, passed away on May 24, 2019, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. Larry was born in Aurora, NE, on January 27, 1940, to proud parents Harold and Evelyn (Rath) Dieckman. Larry is survived by his three children: William (Sandra) Dieckman; Amy (David) Seedorf; Jonathan Dieckman; two grandchildren: Matthew and Callie Dieckman; his one sister, Marilyn-Jean (Duane) Gibson. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Jeanette Dieckman, and his parents, Harold and Evelyn Dieckman. Visitation will be held at Batavia Covenant Church, 1314 Main St., Batavia, IL 60510, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. with a service to celebrate Larry's life to follow at 11 a.m. Private family burial to take place at a later date at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Larry's name. Checks may be made to the "Larry Dieckman Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary