LARRY D. ODDO
1947 - 2020
Larry D. Oddo, 72, passed away on October 28, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1947 in Chicago, IL. Larry was a Vietnam Veteran, and served in the US Army. Larry worked for St. Joseph's hospital for 25 years before starting his own business, Oddo Painting and Decorating, which he operated for 31 years. Larry loved rock n' roll, often playing in several local bands. He will be deeply missed. Survivors include his wife, Sherry, whom he married on June 2, 1984; two daughters, Jennell and Jessica Oddo; his former wife, Kathy Miller and three children, Theresa (Jim) Williams, Timothy (Tina) Oddo, and Tonya (Dave) Schultz; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters and four brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Opal Oddo. Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:20am at St. Monica Catholic Church, Carpentersville, with Father Robert Camacho officiating. Burial with honors will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home, West Dundee, from 4:00pm until 9:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research in Larry's name. Laird Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
10:15 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
