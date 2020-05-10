Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burlington Twp. Union Cemetery
LARRY D. VOLKENING


1956 - 2020
LARRY D. VOLKENING Obituary
BURLINGTON - Larry D. Volkening, 63, passed away suddenly Thursday, May 7, 2020, in his home. He was born July 22, 1956, in Elgin the son of Donald and Joyce (Rabe) Volkening. Larry was a member of the Burlington Central Class of 1973 and had been an active member of the FFA. Larry was a member of the Operator Engineers Union Local 150 and worked for 37 years with Meyer Material, Prairie Material and VCNA. He was also a gentleman farmer who enjoyed raising pigs and cattle and all things John Deere. Surviving is his daughter, Marissa Volkening of Elgin. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Rodney. Funeral Services are private with burial in the Burlington Twp. Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be directed to Central Burlington FFA. For information, call 847-683-2711 or online condolences at www.fredrickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2020
