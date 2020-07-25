1/
LARRY E. DELISLE
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry E. DeLisle, age 73, of West Dundee passed away on July 21, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born Nov. 23, 1946 to Lawrence and Irene (nee Imhoff) DeLisle in Wausau, WI. Larry was a graduate of Milwaukee School of Engineering. He married Susan (nee Urbanski) on Feb. 17, 1968. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served with distinction in combat in Vietnam as part of the 1st Infantry Division earning a bronze star and an air medal. Upon returning home, Larry resumed his job at Barco in Barrington. Larry continued working at the same company through various ownership and name changes – a career that spanned more than 40 years. Larry was active in the Dundee Jaycees and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Larry will be remembered as a quiet and hard working man. He was a jack of all trades and could build or fix almost anything. Above all, Larry was a loving and caring person who was willing to help anyone in need. Larry is survived by Susan, his wife of 52 years, daughter Debbi (Thomas) Wilmot and son Chris DeLisle, and grandchildren Brandon and Braelyn Wilmot and Hannah DeLisle, brothers Jim (Brenda), Ken, and a sister; Sue DeLisle. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee. Burial with military honors will follow at the River-Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, West Dundee. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 4-7pm at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee and again on Monday morning at the church from 9 am until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America or St. Jude Childrens Hospital. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For info, please call 847-426-3436

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved