Larry E. DeLisle, age 73, of West Dundee passed away on July 21, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born Nov. 23, 1946 to Lawrence and Irene (nee Imhoff) DeLisle in Wausau, WI. Larry was a graduate of Milwaukee School of Engineering. He married Susan (nee Urbanski) on Feb. 17, 1968. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served with distinction in combat in Vietnam as part of the 1st Infantry Division earning a bronze star and an air medal. Upon returning home, Larry resumed his job at Barco in Barrington. Larry continued working at the same company through various ownership and name changes – a career that spanned more than 40 years. Larry was active in the Dundee Jaycees and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Larry will be remembered as a quiet and hard working man. He was a jack of all trades and could build or fix almost anything. Above all, Larry was a loving and caring person who was willing to help anyone in need. Larry is survived by Susan, his wife of 52 years, daughter Debbi (Thomas) Wilmot and son Chris DeLisle, and grandchildren Brandon and Braelyn Wilmot and Hannah DeLisle, brothers Jim (Brenda), Ken, and a sister; Sue DeLisle. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 am at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee. Burial with military honors will follow at the River-Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, West Dundee. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 4-7pm at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee and again on Monday morning at the church from 9 am until the time of mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America
