ELGIN - Larry Edwards, 88, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Elgin, died unexpectedly March 30, 2020, at a hospital in Mesa, AZ. Survived by his spouse of 66 years, Barbara; son, Dr.Mark (Blanca) Edwards; daughter, Marsha (David) Edwards Biehl; 3 granddaughters, Dr. Alexandra Edwards, Kimberly Edwards and Gabrielle Biehl; and brother, Walter Edwards of Elgin. Larry was preceded in death by daughter, Mary Jo Edwards; and his parents. Larry retired from ITW Shakeproof in 1990. He will be cremated and ashes scattered over the Pacific Ocean as he requested. Larry spent 1950 to 1954 in the US Navy on Aircraft Carrier on the Pacific from Coronado, CA. Spent most time since retiring in San Diego, CA, 3 years in the mountains of Colorado before move to California.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2020