ELGIN - Larry Eugene Vicars, 81, of Elgin, passed away on Thursday, September 17th, 2020. Larry was born on August 5th, 1939. He grew up in Jonestown, Indiana, proudly served in the United Stated Army, and later moved to Northern Illinois to work, fall in love, and live the rest of his years on Bittersweet Lane. Larry was a hard-working man, employed for 46 years by the Milwaukee Road and Metra Railroad as a train conductor. He worked tirelessly to build a home and provide for his family. He loved good food, good music, history, taking care of his house and lawn, and conversation with everyone he met. Larry loved the family he created and the family he was born into with all his heart, especially his devoted wife, Diane. They were married for 44 years. He provided for his family in every way. Larry encouraged his children to chase their dreams and achieve their goals. He thrived watching them achieve in school and in the arts. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Diane Vicars and his three daughters and their families, Jennifer Vicars Cogdill (Jonathan), and grandchildren, Avery and Austin of Acworth, Georgia. Lizzie Vicars (Andrew) of Elgin. Bonnie Vicars Smith (George), and grandchildren; Landon, Hunter, Grace, Hector Smith, and great-grandson, Arlo of Greencastle, Indiana. He is also survived by brother, James (Brenda) Vicars and sister, Diane Pitchkites as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Max and Marcella Vicars, brothers, Thomas and Roger Vicars, and nephew, Mark Vicars. A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26th from 4-8 p.m. at Laird Funeral Home in Elgin, IL. Please come remember Larry with us. A service will be held in Indiana on Monday, September 28th for the immediate family. Larry will finally return home to Indiana as he had always wanted and be laid to rest in Bono Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow immediately after the burial. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
