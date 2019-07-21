Daily Herald Obituaries
|
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
LARRY SEITZINGER
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
LARRY J. SEITZINGER


1949 - 2019
LARRY J. SEITZINGER Obituary
Larry J. Seitzinger, age 70. Loving father of Sean (Laurie) Seitzinger, Christopher Seitzinger and Joshua Seitzinger. Cherished grandfather. Caring brother of Jerry Sue Seitzinger and James (Patricia) Seitzinger. Dear uncle of many. Visitation Tuesday from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Interment Memory Gardens, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 21, 2019
