LASZLO BABINSKY
1936 - 2020
DOWNERS GROVE - Laszlo Babinsky, age 84, a longtime resident of Downers Grove, passed away September 27, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. He was born July 26, 1936 in Budapest, Hungary. Laszlo was a longtime employee of Air Comfort as a technician. He is survived by his children, Heidi and Peter Babinsky; a granddaughter, Lisa; a sister, ZsuZsa (Gyuri) Gocsai; and nieces, good friends and neighbors. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. For information, 630-355 0264 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
