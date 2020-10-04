DOWNERS GROVE - Laszlo Babinsky, age 84, a longtime resident of Downers Grove, passed away September 27, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. He was born July 26, 1936 in Budapest, Hungary. Laszlo was a longtime employee of Air Comfort as a technician. He is survived by his children, Heidi and Peter Babinsky; a granddaughter, Lisa; a sister, ZsuZsa (Gyuri) Gocsai; and nieces, good friends and neighbors. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
. For information, 630-355 0264 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
.