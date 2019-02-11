Daily Herald Obituaries
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
LASZLO "LACI" BALLA


Laszlo "Laci" Balla, 51 of Naperville was born September 2, 1967 and passed away suddenly February 8, 2019. Laci was the father of Alek, Aran and Obrad; loving son of Istvan "Steve" and Barbara (nee Takacs) Balla and dear brother of Robert Balla. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Private interment will be in St. Mary Church Cemetery in Buffalo Grove. Funeral Info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019
