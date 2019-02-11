|
Laszlo "Laci" Balla, 51 of Naperville was born September 2, 1967 and passed away suddenly February 8, 2019. Laci was the father of Alek, Aran and Obrad; loving son of Istvan "Steve" and Barbara (nee Takacs) Balla and dear brother of Robert Balla. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:00 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Private interment will be in St. Mary Church Cemetery in Buffalo Grove. Funeral Info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 11, 2019