Laura A. Kowal was born August 29, 1962, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Richard and Mary Constance (nee Anderson) Broulik. She died August 9, 2020, in Lewis County, Missouri. Family and friends are invited to gather and honor Laura's life from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, Iowa. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Private graveside Catholic services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Laura Kowal Memorial Fund, in care of Illinois Bank & Trust, 971 Gear Street, Galena, Illinois 61036. Please read Laura's life legacy and share your support and memories with her family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
