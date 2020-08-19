Heartfelt condolences to all of Laura’s family. She was a wonderful lady, kind to me and adored by Geoffrey and I think everyone who knew her. Laura taught me to sew a few years ago. “Fix your tension, “ she said. Over and over as my thread kept bunching up. Remembering how proud she was of her beautiful home, I stayed over a couple of times for a girl’s weekend and she cooked and we all told our stories. Oh how she loved Kelly and her life! She nearly burst with pride every time she spoke of her amazing daughter. Her gardens, her quilting, Her steady volunteer work, she was content with the life she had made and come to terms with. Her too-short time on this earth is an incredible loss to all of us. She is already tremendously missed.

Ann Cameron Williams

Friend