LAURA A. KOWAL
Laura A. Kowal was born August 29, 1962, in Iowa City, Iowa, to Richard and Mary Constance (nee Anderson) Broulik. She died August 9, 2020, in Lewis County, Missouri. Family and friends are invited to gather and honor Laura's life from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, Iowa. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Private graveside Catholic services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Laura Kowal Memorial Fund, in care of Illinois Bank & Trust, 971 Gear Street, Galena, Illinois 61036. Please read Laura's life legacy and share your support and memories with her family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial Gathering
08:30 - 12:30 PM
Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to all of Laura’s family. She was a wonderful lady, kind to me and adored by Geoffrey and I think everyone who knew her. Laura taught me to sew a few years ago. “Fix your tension, “ she said. Over and over as my thread kept bunching up. Remembering how proud she was of her beautiful home, I stayed over a couple of times for a girl’s weekend and she cooked and we all told our stories. Oh how she loved Kelly and her life! She nearly burst with pride every time she spoke of her amazing daughter. Her gardens, her quilting, Her steady volunteer work, she was content with the life she had made and come to terms with. Her too-short time on this earth is an incredible loss to all of us. She is already tremendously missed.
Ann Cameron Williams
Friend
August 18, 2020
August 18, 2020
My heart is heavy and saddened by your passing. As my manager at Sherman I remember you as a bright presence and positive influence. You were fun to be around! May you be surrounded by Angels and eternal happiness with our Father in heaven.
Jan Schneider
Coworker
