When visiting her home today, We noticed someone gone. Dear Laura has gone missing, Not where she once belonged. She was not, in her kitchen To cook the evening meal She loved to bake, for-her-family-sake. She did so with such zeal. She was not in her Practice Room Rehearsing all her scores. She played so very beautifully For our joy, and yours. She was not on her patio Entertaining all her friends. She always laughed with so much joy, We hoped that would not end. We looked inside her daughter's room, to see if she was there. Singing those sweet lullabies, Praying good night prayers. Today she is in Paradise. Our Lord has called her home. Yes, welcomed by Dear Jesus, At His Heavenly Throne. Dear Friends, you have been wonderful, With cards and meals and flowers. You shared with us much love and joy During these lonely hours. Happy 35th Birthday Laura! We Love You and Really Miss You! Mom and Dad www.laurapearson.org. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 16, 2019