LAURA M. KELLOGG
FOX RIVER GROVE - It is with great sadness that the Kellogg Family announce the loss of our beloved, Laura. Laura M. Kellogg, 68, passed away peacefully June 28, 2020, surrounded by her family after a well fought battle with cancer. She was born on August 30, 1951 in Detroit, MI to (late) William R. and Marion J. Kellogg. Laura was a loving mother to Dawn Kellogg; proud grandmother to Mark Wiggins Jr. and Jacqueline Wiggins; dear great-grandmother to Meya, Alyvia and Charlotte; beloved sister to Debra A. Voeltz and William R. Kellogg Jr. (Cynthia Vollero); doting aunt and great-aunt of 16; and a dear friend to many. She was a lifelong employee of AT&T, loved to travel, read, meet new people, have spirited conversations, and to spend time with her family. Her quick wit, great sense of humor, and eclectic presence will be missed by all whose life she touched. Due to this unprecedented time, a memorial service will be planned when it's safer to gather. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The American Cancer Society in Laura's name, http://www.cancer.org and click "Donate." Arrangements entrusted to Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Schaumburg. For information call 847-891-2900 or visit http://www.michaelsfh.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
