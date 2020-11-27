1/1
LAURA M. SITKIEWICZ
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAURA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOUTH ELGIN - Laura M. Sitkiewicz, 62, passed away on November 19, 2020, in Elgin, IL. She was born on April 1, 1958, in Chicago, IL to Thaddeus F. "Ted" and Marie (nee MiHills) Sitkiewicz. She is survived by her siblings, Lynne (Carl) Bingaman and Larry (Lynne) Sitkiewicz; many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much; and her cat, Callie. Laura was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, William F. "Bill" Sitkiewicz. In 1976, Laura graduated from Addison Trail High School and completed her Bachelor's Degree in 1980 at NIU-DeKalb. Laura loved traveling the world and completed her wish to see all 50 states. She worked for Jewel Osco in various positions for 28 years. She had most recently been a Field Technician 3. Laura resided in South Elgin for 30 years before succumbing to her battle, of two years, with cancer. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved