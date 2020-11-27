SOUTH ELGIN - Laura M. Sitkiewicz, 62, passed away on November 19, 2020, in Elgin, IL. She was born on April 1, 1958, in Chicago, IL to Thaddeus F. "Ted" and Marie (nee MiHills) Sitkiewicz. She is survived by her siblings, Lynne (Carl) Bingaman and Larry (Lynne) Sitkiewicz; many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much; and her cat, Callie. Laura was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, William F. "Bill" Sitkiewicz. In 1976, Laura graduated from Addison Trail High School and completed her Bachelor's Degree in 1980 at NIU-DeKalb. Laura loved traveling the world and completed her wish to see all 50 states. She worked for Jewel Osco in various positions for 28 years. She had most recently been a Field Technician 3. Laura resided in South Elgin for 30 years before succumbing to her battle, of two years, with cancer. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.







