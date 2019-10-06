|
Laura Nack, nee Dobrowolski, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the age of 50. Laura was the beloved wife of 16 beautiful years to Mark Nack; loving mother of Tyler and Charli Nack; cherished daughter of the late Thomas and the late Nancy; dearest sister of Michelle (Jim) Hall, Tom (Stephanie) Dobrowolski, and Lisa Streator; fond aunt of Joe, Robbie, Jeremy, Tommy, Shane, Dillon and Ian. A Celebration of Laura's Life is pending. For full obituary, please see www.dupagecremations.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 6, 2019