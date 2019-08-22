Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Resources
More Obituaries for LAURA KINNEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAURA PAULINE KINNEMAN


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAURA PAULINE KINNEMAN Obituary
LAKE BARRINGTON - Laura Pauline Kinneman, 94, was born August 5, 1925 in Kankakee to Paul and Alpha (Simmons) Clark and passed away August 17, 2019. Laura was the beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Lana (John) Parker, Paula (late Tom) Moore and the late Michael (Cherie) Kinneman; cherished grandmother of Chris (Rick) Blank, Heather Turner, Melissa (Zac) Evans, Erin (Rick) Bornheim, Jill (Gerald) Hiestand, Dan (Nicole) Moore, Mike Kinneman and Natasha Kinneman and great-grandmother of 15. The Kinneman family would like to thank the staff at Lake Barrington Woods and Journey Care Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for their mom. Funeral service and interment will be private. For information 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAURA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
Download Now