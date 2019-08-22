|
LAKE BARRINGTON - Laura Pauline Kinneman, 94, was born August 5, 1925 in Kankakee to Paul and Alpha (Simmons) Clark and passed away August 17, 2019. Laura was the beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Lana (John) Parker, Paula (late Tom) Moore and the late Michael (Cherie) Kinneman; cherished grandmother of Chris (Rick) Blank, Heather Turner, Melissa (Zac) Evans, Erin (Rick) Bornheim, Jill (Gerald) Hiestand, Dan (Nicole) Moore, Mike Kinneman and Natasha Kinneman and great-grandmother of 15. The Kinneman family would like to thank the staff at Lake Barrington Woods and Journey Care Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for their mom. Funeral service and interment will be private. For information 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2019