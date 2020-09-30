1/
LAURA ROTT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAURA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Rott, age of 102, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Laura was a lifelong resident of Naperville and a devoted member of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish. Born to Harold and Anna (nee Diehl) Rott (July 25, 1918). She grew up on the family farm at Wehrli and Lisson Roads. Laura worked at Kroehler Manufacturing Co. as a seamstress for more than 40 years. One of the highlights of her life was winning 2nd prize in the very 1st Pillsbury Bake-Off contest in 1949 for her "Starlight Mint Surprise Cookies". As one of the 100 finalists, she traveled to New York by train for that first Bake-Off where she was thrilled to meet first lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Laura was known for her thoughtful, creative gifts. For newborns she would often fill a baby food jar with shiny new pennies for the year they were born. She would save stamps, coins etc. every year so she could create small frames bearing the items to give as birthday gifts many years later. Laura loved taking photos and had many photo albums documenting the family history through the years. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Bonnie Rott, Madeline Rott and Donna (Rott) Graham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 9 siblings, Robert, Marion (Charles) Connor, Vince, Rita (Al) Lisson, James (Mary Ann), Ralph, Bernard (Beverly), Carl (Josie and Barbara) and Donald (Nickie) Rott. Laura was a very generous, humble soul; always putting others' needs before her own. She will be greatly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Laura often said "I love you more than you'll ever know." We hope she knew how much we loved and cherished her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St. Naperville. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Donations may be directed to the following: Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540 or Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 West Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Laura Rott.

May the angels lead her into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome her and take her to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved