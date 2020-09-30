Laura Rott, age of 102, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Laura was a lifelong resident of Naperville and a devoted member of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish. Born to Harold and Anna (nee Diehl) Rott (July 25, 1918). She grew up on the family farm at Wehrli and Lisson Roads. Laura worked at Kroehler Manufacturing Co. as a seamstress for more than 40 years. One of the highlights of her life was winning 2nd prize in the very 1st Pillsbury Bake-Off contest in 1949 for her "Starlight Mint Surprise Cookies". As one of the 100 finalists, she traveled to New York by train for that first Bake-Off where she was thrilled to meet first lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Laura was known for her thoughtful, creative gifts. For newborns she would often fill a baby food jar with shiny new pennies for the year they were born. She would save stamps, coins etc. every year so she could create small frames bearing the items to give as birthday gifts many years later. Laura loved taking photos and had many photo albums documenting the family history through the years. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Bonnie Rott, Madeline Rott and Donna (Rott) Graham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 9 siblings, Robert, Marion (Charles) Connor, Vince, Rita (Al) Lisson, James (Mary Ann), Ralph, Bernard (Beverly), Carl (Josie and Barbara) and Donald (Nickie) Rott. Laura was a very generous, humble soul; always putting others' needs before her own. She will be greatly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Laura often said "I love you more than you'll ever know." We hope she knew how much we loved and cherished her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St. Naperville. Interment Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arrangements are being made by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Donations may be directed to the following: Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville, IL 60540 or Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
, 1140 West Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607.