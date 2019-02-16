Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
View Map
LAURA SUE HUSKA Obituary
Laura Sue Huska, 57, passed away February 9, 2019. Dear daughter of the late William and Suzanne Altergott; Beloved wife of Eric Huska; Loving mother of Adam and Jason Huska; Cherished Sister of William (Terry) Altergott Jr., Kathleen (Ken) Altergott, Glenn Altergott and sister-in-law to David Huska and Maxine Mouroukas; Adored aunt of Ben, Ryan, Kenny (Llergie), Jackie, Zach, Sammy, Zoe, Heather (Chris), and Sara. Visitation will be Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 11am until the time of service at 4pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St. (Northwest Highway/Route 14 at Rand Road), Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Garden Club of Illinois Inc. (188 Industrial Dr., #120, Elmhurst, IL 60126).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
