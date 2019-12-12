Daily Herald Obituaries
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
LAUREL A. "LOLLIE" WAGNER

LAUREL A. "LOLLIE" WAGNER Obituary
CAROL STREAM - Laurel "Lollie" A. Wagner (nee Sanders), 82, was born March 26, 1937 in Chicago to the late Lawrence and the late Helen (nee Sanford); she passed away peacefully December 6, 2019 in Naperville. Lollie was the loving mother of Glenn Filitti; proud grandmother of Sean Pioro; beloved sister of Jim Sanders; and dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. For information call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
