In loving memory of Laurel Anne DuLaney. Laurel passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 23, 2020 after a brief, but hard fought illness. She was 91 years young, and enjoyed a life well-lived. Laurel was the devoted and loving wife of Albert R. DuLaney for 70 years and the cherished mother of Denise (Wayne) Pawelczyk and Mark (Carol) DuLaney. Proud grandma of Sean (Chelsea) DuLaney, Matthew (Katherine) DuLaney, and Andrei Pawelczyk. Loving "GG" to Thomas, Liam, Hanley, and Remi DuLaney. Laurel was born in Chicago, IL, to Reginald and Marie Hanley on August 2, 1928. She was the sister of the late Evelyn Simpson. Laurel grew up on the NW side of Chicago on Waveland Avenue, and graduated from Schurz High School. After high school, she worked at Super Cuts Precision Diamond Cutting Company as a receptionist, and later as a bookkeeper for Dr. Hector Vazquez. She took pride in her community involvement-being a member of the Schaumburg Plan Commission for over 40 years; only just submitting her resignation this past fall. Laurel lived and loved for her family, and leaves countless memories of family dinners and gatherings. Her holiday dinners, St. Patrick's Day celebrations, and "parties after the party" were eagerly anticipated and legendary for her immediate and extended family. It can be said that she truly WAS the glue that held together the family, and that her legacy was that she cared about everyone-both family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service Wednesday, at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the and/or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020