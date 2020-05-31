LAUREN PFAD
1986 - 2020
Lauren Pfad passed away at her Palatine home on May 8, 2020. Born July 17, 1986, she is survived by her mother, Connie Pfad-Kubik; sister, Kristin Pfad; and grandmother, Betty Pfad. Lauren worked in the restaurant industry and had been a student at UIC. Memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly at Littlesistersofthepoorpalatine.org or 847-358-5700. Arrangements by Elegy Cremation & Memorial Services 877-565-7070.



Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elegy Cremation and Memorial Services
103 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(877) 565-7070
