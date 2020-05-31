Lauren Pfad passed away at her Palatine home on May 8, 2020. Born July 17, 1986, she is survived by her mother, Connie Pfad-Kubik; sister, Kristin Pfad; and grandmother, Betty Pfad. Lauren worked in the restaurant industry and had been a student at UIC. Memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly at Littlesistersofthepoorpalatine.org or 847-358-5700. Arrangements by Elegy Cremation & Memorial Services 877-565-7070.
Published in Daily Herald on May 31, 2020.