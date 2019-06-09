|
MT. PROSPECT - Lauretta G. Trebat nee Gunning age 101. Beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Trebat; loving mother of Mary Ann (Donald) Breitfelder, Thomas J.(Margaret) Trebat, Patricia (Joseph) Hinkel, Dorothy (Daniel) Longfellow, Joseph V. Trebat, Jr. and Kathleen (William) Pankau; Cherished grandmother of 21; great-grandmother of 18; dear sister of the late William C. Gunning and the late Elinor Davy. Visitation Tuesday June 11, 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Wednesday June 12, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect, IL. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Raymond de Penafort Church, 301 S. I-Oka, Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019