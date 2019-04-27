Home

GLEN ELLYN - In Loving Memory of Laurie Antisdel Paulson, 65. Born Feb. 26, 1954 and died on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by husband, Mike, her two sons, Kevin and Kyle, and the love of her life, her dog, Kissy. She is also survived by two brothers, Terry and Tim (Dot) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilford and Dorothy Antisdel, and her sister and best friend, Noelle. Her goal in life was to try to make people smile. She didn't just try she succeeded. At Laurie's request, her body will be donated to the Anatomical Gift Association of IL for the advancement of science.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
