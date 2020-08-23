1/1
LAURIE LOUZETTA VON HOLTEN
Laurie Louzetta Von Holten, age 56, of Libertyville, IL and Wauwatosa, WI, passed away suddenly, much too young, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Laurie joins her husband, Rodney David "Dave" Von Holten, who passed away exactly one year and five days prior. Her amazing father, Joseph Bradley (Rosalie), also precedes her. Laurie was, to quote a friend; "a beautiful soul" who will be remembered as truly kind, caring, empathetic and generous. In addition to teaching CCD for years at Saint Joseph Parish in Libertyville, IL, Laurie participated in many school-based programs, a long running book club (2005), and fundraisers throughout her adult life. She was all about family and along with Dave made it their number one priority to be the most fabulous parents ever! A graduate of Illinois State University, she made long lasting and dear friendships that she truly loved maintaining, along with many others. Her three beautiful daughters survive Laurie - Sydney, 25, Maxi, 19 and Ellery, 17. These girls lost a mother and father in too short a time period and much too young. Her identical twin sister, Cathy Bradley Hutson, of Wauwatosa, WI, her husband, Brett and their sons, Trevor and Charlie, also survive her. In addition are her mother, Rosalie Schafer Bradley (Joe), Tony Bradley and his son, Joey, Jeff Bradley and his daughters, Megan and Lizzie, her sister, Jamie Bradley Swisher (Britt) and their children, Chris and Leary and Chris Bradley (Suzanne) and their children, Brenna, Carlin and Gillian. Due to Covid-19, a public service will not be held. Becker Ritter Funeral Home of Brookfield, WI serving the family.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
