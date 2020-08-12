1/1
LAURIE PAPAI-LARRABEE
1966 - 2020
Memorial visitation for Laurie Papai-Larrabee, 54, of Valparaiso, IN formerly of Palatine will be held on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. She was born on March 10, 1966 and passed away on Monday August 3, 2020. Laurie was a beautiful Angel who always loved and cared for her family. Her laugh was infectious and her love of life was apparent in the way she danced and sang and smiled through the tough times. She will be missed by so many friends and family. Laurie is survived by her husband John, daughter Lizzie, sister Karen Batio, nieces Courtney, Jessica, Abby and nephew Maxx. For information, 847-358-7411 or www.ahlgrimffs.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
Ahlgrim Family Funeral Homes
201 North Northwest Highway
Palatine, IL 60067-5359
(847) 358-7411
