LaVaughn M. Greenwalt, nee Malmin, 97, a resident of Elk Grove Village since 1972, passed away January 28, 2020. LaVaughn worked as a secretary in the Pentagon, Washington D.C., during WWII and later retired from United Airlines after 36 years of service. She was a "Friend of the Library," member of Christus Victor Lutheran Church and various Bridge Clubs. She was the loving wife of the late Edward Glenn Greenwalt, and later married the late Regis Nolan. She was the loving mother of Michelle R. Greenwalt, the dear grandmother of Stesha (Brian) Clayburgh and Jerimiah Luke (Sarah) Cobb, and the cherished great grandmother of Acacia, Kenly, Haddie, Matthew, Thomas, and Emma. She is also preceded in death by her 4 sisters and 9 brothers. A visitation will be held on February 10, from 5:30 p.m until the time of service at 6 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights road, Elk Grove Village. LaVaughn's remains will be buried following a service to be held with her family in Peterson, MN this summer. For more information, 847-640-0566.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 2, 2020