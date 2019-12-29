Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Transfiguration Church
316 W. Mill Street
Wauconda, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Transfiguration Church
316 W. Mill Street
Wauconda, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LAVERNE RICHARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LAVERNE A. RICHARDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LAVERNE A. RICHARDS Obituary
WAUCONDA - LaVerne A. Richards, a resident of Wauconda for 63 years. A memorial Mass for LaVerne A. Richards, 96, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 2nd at Transfiguration Church, 316 W. Mill Street, Wauconda, Fr. Piotr Samborski will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 2nd at Transfiguration. Born October 13, 1923 in Chicago, she died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Wauconda Care Nursing Home. Inurnment will be in Transfiguration Cemetery, Wauconda. LaVerne retired from Jewel-Osco grocery stores after 21 years of service. She was a devout Catholic and volunteered at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington Illinois for 17 selfless years. She was a member of Transfiguration for 63 years and served on many committees and was a member of many groups. She is survived by her four children, Edward J. Jr. (Christine), Ronald (Elizabeth), Mary Jo (Mark) Munson and Donna (Mark) Morris; grandchildren, Edward IV, Lisa, Matt, Stefanie, Mark and Katie; and great-grandchildren, Hayli, Tyler, Olivia, Trent, and Macklin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Richards; her parents, John and Eva Halinski; her sister, Florence (Hank) Stocko; and her brother, John (Kaye) Halinski. In lieu of flowers, please purchase masses for LaVerne at Transfiguration Parish. Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LAVERNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -