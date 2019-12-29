|
|
WAUCONDA - LaVerne A. Richards, a resident of Wauconda for 63 years. A memorial Mass for LaVerne A. Richards, 96, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 2nd at Transfiguration Church, 316 W. Mill Street, Wauconda, Fr. Piotr Samborski will officiate. A memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 2nd at Transfiguration. Born October 13, 1923 in Chicago, she died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Wauconda Care Nursing Home. Inurnment will be in Transfiguration Cemetery, Wauconda. LaVerne retired from Jewel-Osco grocery stores after 21 years of service. She was a devout Catholic and volunteered at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington Illinois for 17 selfless years. She was a member of Transfiguration for 63 years and served on many committees and was a member of many groups. She is survived by her four children, Edward J. Jr. (Christine), Ronald (Elizabeth), Mary Jo (Mark) Munson and Donna (Mark) Morris; grandchildren, Edward IV, Lisa, Matt, Stefanie, Mark and Katie; and great-grandchildren, Hayli, Tyler, Olivia, Trent, and Macklin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Richards; her parents, John and Eva Halinski; her sister, Florence (Hank) Stocko; and her brother, John (Kaye) Halinski. In lieu of flowers, please purchase masses for LaVerne at Transfiguration Parish. Funeral information, 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019